Stylish handcrafted furniture designed for your pet

Beautifully sleek, modern and minimalist furniture for your pet

They say that dogs are man's best friend but would you spend this much on your best pal? Founded in Paris by Marc Ange and Fred Stouls, Chimère is the first publisher of contemporary furniture dedicated to pets and boy, is it beautiful.

Designed by Marc Ange, Philippe Ricaud, Antonin Maire d'Église, Théodore Beaufils and Emmanuel von Hartman, the range includes a rocking birdcage; a cat and dog sofa; a fishbowl; a cat litter box and a bunny and hamster hutch.

The modern and minimalist design of the furniture is as gorgeous as it gets, with a sleek finish and excellent craftsmanship. Tailor made finishing is available for each product too. So, is this the perfect product for your pooch or is it a step too far?

See more products over on the Chimère website.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Would you buy this furniture for your pet? Let us know in the comments box below!