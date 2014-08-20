Samsung creates a rainbow collage installation using tablets

Tablets are now a mainstay of a designer's tool kit and Samsung claim that their latest slate – the Galaxy Tab S – has one of the best displays out there. In an attempt to prove this, they created this collage-like art installation to bring a bit of colour into London's night-time skyline.

Standing at 14 feet high and 26 feet wide, the installation uses the Super AMOLED screens of the Galaxy Tab S to showcase the colours of the rainbow in a way never seen before. "The fantastic screen of the Galaxy Tab S is one of its key features," explains president of Samsung UK and Ireland Andy Griffiths.

"It genuinely offers an unrivalled visual and entertainment experience, and we thought what better way to showcase this than to recreate something that is universally recognised for colour – a rainbow – using those very screens." Take a look at the video above for a look at what the Galaxy S Tab can do – and you can head out and see the installation at Observation Point on London’s Southbank until 4pm today.

