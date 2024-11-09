2D art of the week: Jakob Eirich

Jakob has long been inspired by Japanese and Western media, and their themes and styles can be seen in his work. From fantasy to sci-fi and stylised to realistic, Jakob sees beauty in all artistic approaches.

If you're inspired by Jakob's work, take a look at our guide to the best digital art software to bring your own creations to life. Need to update your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best drawing tablets tested and recommended by artists.

Squawk

(Image credit: Jakob Eirich)

“An early exploration of fully 3D assets where I delved deeper into hard surface design. The heads have been painted on top in a semi-stylised way.”

Knightfisher

(Image credit: Jakob Eirich)

“This is one of the many paintings I’ve been happy to make for Magic: The Gathering. Here I’m blending stylised and semi-realistic rendering to make the focal point stand out.”

Millionaries

(Image credit: Jakob Eirich)

“This painting has been a milestone in my career. It was created for an art challenge and won first place.”

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).