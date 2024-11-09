2D art of the week: Jakob Eirich
Inside the artist's immersive artwork inspired by Japanese and Western media.
Jakob has long been inspired by Japanese and Western media, and their themes and styles can be seen in his work. From fantasy to sci-fi and stylised to realistic, Jakob sees beauty in all artistic approaches.
Squawk
“An early exploration of fully 3D assets where I delved deeper into hard surface design. The heads have been painted on top in a semi-stylised way.”
Knightfisher
“This is one of the many paintings I’ve been happy to make for Magic: The Gathering. Here I’m blending stylised and semi-realistic rendering to make the focal point stand out.”
Millionaries
“This painting has been a milestone in my career. It was created for an art challenge and won first place.”
This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for 15 years!