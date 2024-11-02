2D art of the week: Zara H

Zara began drawing to bring the characters in her head to life, and is hugely inspired by games, horror and fantasy. She designs characters through the lens of Southwest Asian and North African (SWANA) people and culture.

If you're inspired by Zara's artwork, check out our guide to the best digital art software to create your own character illustrations. Looking to upgrade your creative kir? Take a look at the best drawing tablets tested and recommended by artists.

Shadowheart

(Image credit: Zara H)

"As a big gamer, I wasn’t immune to the pull of Baldur’s Gate 3, and drew Shadowheart and her connection to the Mysterious Artefact.”

Vampire

(Image credit: Zara H)

“As vampires are a huge inspiration, I created this original character in 2020 as an attempt at a vampire who didn’t adhere to the old legends and myths.”

Shadow Lady

(Image credit: Zara H)

“I was inspired by creatures known as shadow people, and wanted to create one that was sat like a noblewoman you’d find in an old portrait."

The Song of Achilles

(Image credit: Zara H)

“Inspired by both the book and the legend from Greek mythology, I attempted to recreate classical paintings of Achilles and Patroclus.”

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).