2D art of the week: Zara H
Inside the artist's stunning character illustration inspired by games, horror and fantasy.
Zara began drawing to bring the characters in her head to life, and is hugely inspired by games, horror and fantasy. She designs characters through the lens of Southwest Asian and North African (SWANA) people and culture.
If you're inspired by Zara's artwork, check out our guide to the best digital art software to create your own character illustrations. Looking to upgrade your creative kir? Take a look at the best drawing tablets tested and recommended by artists.
Shadowheart
"As a big gamer, I wasn’t immune to the pull of Baldur’s Gate 3, and drew Shadowheart and her connection to the Mysterious Artefact.”
Vampire
“As vampires are a huge inspiration, I created this original character in 2020 as an attempt at a vampire who didn’t adhere to the old legends and myths.”
Shadow Lady
“I was inspired by creatures known as shadow people, and wanted to create one that was sat like a noblewoman you’d find in an old portrait."
The Song of Achilles
“Inspired by both the book and the legend from Greek mythology, I attempted to recreate classical paintings of Achilles and Patroclus.”
This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for 15 years!