2D art of the week: Zara H

Inside the artist's stunning character illustration inspired by games, horror and fantasy.

Zara H&#039;s The Song of Achilles
(Image credit: Zara H)

Zara began drawing to bring the characters in her head to life, and is hugely inspired by games, horror and fantasy. She designs characters through the lens of Southwest Asian and North African (SWANA) people and culture.

If you're inspired by Zara's artwork, check out our guide to the best digital art software to create your own character illustrations. Looking to upgrade your creative kir? Take a look at the best drawing tablets tested and recommended by artists.

