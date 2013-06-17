Art gallery projection highlights the power of protest

British screenwriter, music producer, actor and film director Richard Curtis (best known for Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral), has created an extraordinary short film that celebrates how protest, and its music, has catalysed change and led to progress over the course of history.

Unlike his normal productions, though, this film isn't designed for cinemas, but for a very specific purpose - to be projected onto the front of London's famous art gallery the Tate Modern. That's because it's part of a huge campaign to get the world leaders to do something radical on the subject of hunger and poverty during the week of the G8 summit.

Rather than posting the film itself online, this video shows it as it actually appears projected onto the gallery. Featuring archive and new performances from Billie Holiday to Ed Sheeran, speeches from Martin Luther King to Colin Firth, and specially commissioned animation, it's an inspirational must-see.

Like this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

What do you make of the film? Have you seen an art installation that you found inspiring? Let us know in the comments box below!