The 5 most beautiful Prime Day deals, according to a design editor

What's that? You didn't know it's Prime Day again? In its infinite wisdom, Amazon has been running a second 'Prime Day' event for the last couple of years, with the blockbuster July occasion now followed by the not-so-catchily-named Prime Big Deal Days in October. And while it might not be as famous as Prime Day itself, 'PBDD' can be the source of some decent deals for creatives.

From Apple Prime Day deals to Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals, we've already found a bunch of awesome offers over the last couple of days. But it's not all about tech. Designers naturally care more than most about the objects on their desk – so here are some of the most beautiful (and useful) items we've found for designers this October Prime Day.

De'Longhi EC685.M Coffee Machine: £299.99 £142.49 at Amazon UK

Save £87.50: What's more important for a designer than coffee? This beautiful machine is Amazon's number 1 bestselling bean-to-cup coffee maker, and offers a built-in milk frother and 15 bar pressure to create the perfect espresso. (Cue Sabrina Carpenter).

Parker IM Ballpoint Pen: £29.75 £18.59 at Amazon UK

Save £11.16: As any designer knows, there are pens, and there are pens. This is the latter. "Smart, polished and established designs meet a modern, tapered silhouette," reads the official description, which sounds about right. Throw that biro away.

Moleskine Classic Notebook: $27.99 $19 at Amazon US

Save $8.99: Every designer needs a notebook, and let's be honest, it should probably be a Moleskine. This large classic edition features 400 pages, and comes either ruled or lined. It has a hard cover.

Apple iPad (9th Generation), 64GB: $329 $199 at Amazon US

Save $130: This is an awesome saving on what is already Apple's most affordable iPad. At $199, it's a steal, and with the A13 Bionic chip, it's still amazingly fast and future-proof. Price check: Best Buy: $199

Apple Pencil Pro: $129 $98 at Amazon US

Save $31: A record deal on the newest of Apple's styluses, and the one that's perfect for creative pros. With a slew of updated features like haptic feedback, gestures to control actions and access tools. It's also much more precise with improved tilt and pressure sensitivity, and has hover functionality. Compatible with iPad Pro M4 and M2, and iPad Air M2.



Price check: Walmart $98