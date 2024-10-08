The 5 most beautiful Prime Day deals, according to a design editor

News
By
published

A coffee machine, pen and notebook are just three of the deals I recommend.

Designer objects
(Image credit: Future/Delonghi/Parker)

What's that? You didn't know it's Prime Day again? In its infinite wisdom, Amazon has been running a second 'Prime Day' event for the last couple of years, with the blockbuster July occasion now followed by the not-so-catchily-named Prime Big Deal Days in October. And while it might not be as famous as Prime Day itself, 'PBDD' can be the source of some decent deals for creatives.

From Apple Prime Day deals to Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals, we've already found a bunch of awesome offers over the last couple of days. But it's not all about tech. Designers naturally care more than most about the objects on their desk – so here are some of the most beautiful (and useful) items we've found for designers this October Prime Day.

De'Longhi EC685.M Coffee Machine: £299.99 £142.49 at Amazon UKSave £87.50:

De'Longhi EC685.M Coffee Machine: £299.99 £142.49 at Amazon UK
Save £87.50: What's more important for a designer than coffee? This beautiful machine is Amazon's number 1 bestselling bean-to-cup coffee maker, and offers a built-in milk frother and 15 bar pressure to create the perfect espresso. (Cue Sabrina Carpenter).

View Deal
Parker IM Ballpoint Pen: £29.75 £18.59 at Amazon UKSave £11.16:

Parker IM Ballpoint Pen: £29.75 £18.59 at Amazon UK
Save £11.16: As any designer knows, there are pens, and there are pens. This is the latter. "Smart, polished and established designs meet a modern, tapered silhouette," reads the official description, which sounds about right. Throw that biro away.

View Deal
Moleskine Classic Notebook: $27.99 $19 at Amazon USSave $8.99:

Moleskine Classic Notebook: $27.99 $19 at Amazon US
Save $8.99: Every designer needs a notebook, and let's be honest, it should probably be a Moleskine. This large classic edition features 400 pages, and comes either ruled or lined. It has a hard cover.

View Deal
Apple iPad (9th Generation), 64GB$329Save $130:

Apple iPad (9th Generation), 64GB: $329 $199 at Amazon US
Save $130: This is an awesome saving on what is already Apple's most affordable iPad. At $199, it's a steal, and with the A13 Bionic chip, it's still amazingly fast and future-proof.

Price check: Best Buy: $199

View Deal
Apple Pencil Pro: $129 $98 at Amazon USSave $31:

Apple Pencil Pro: $129 $98 at Amazon US
Save $31: A record deal on the newest of Apple's styluses, and the one that's perfect for creative pros. With a slew of updated features like haptic feedback, gestures to control actions and access tools. It's also much more precise with improved tilt and pressure sensitivity, and has hover functionality.

Compatible with iPad Pro M4 and M2, and iPad Air M2.

Price check: Walmart $98

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles