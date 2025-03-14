Crayola's nostalgic limited edition packs bring back 'lost' colours retired since 1990 – plus a Million Crayon Giveaway

News
By published

In celebration of National Crayon Day, of course.

Crayola crayons eight colours
(Image credit: Crayola)

Crayola is peak art nostalgia for many. Most have fond memories of childhood crayon-ing sessions that probably helped to fuel a lifelong creative spark. And Crayola is tapping into that with its latest project. The art brand is bringing back retired colours as a limited edition pack, across crayons, markers and pencils. Not only that, but they are also running a 'Million Crayon Giveaway' in celebration of National Crayon Day (no, I'm ashamed to say we didn't know that was a thing either) – on March 31.

The boxes of Limited Edition Retired Colors 8-Count Crayon Pack (and the pencils and markers, too) include eight colours that haven't been on sale for decades, including some fan favourites. These are Dandelion (retired in 2017); Blizzard Blue, Magic Mint and Mulberry (retired in 2003); and Orange Red, Violet Blue, Lemon Yellow and Raw Umber (retired in 1990). Pretty exciting. – some of these haven't been on sale since 1990! See them below – and text LIMITED to 40663 to get notifications of where you can buy the swag and try out some new colour theory.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Cherry Coke logo
All I want is for Coca-Cola to bring back the old Cherry Coke logo
Climate Change paint
Could Behr's bizarre Climate Change paint be the real colour of the year?
the empire state building, Toy Story poster, Sonic the hedgehog and a spirograph - four pictures comped together
5 art and design anniversaries to get inspired by in 2025 – from Art Deco to Sega
AOL/LimeWire/MySpace logos
Millennials are mourning the loss of these forgotten websites
Book covers
The best book covers of the month
An Apple MacBook Air M3 on a table
Apple's new MacBook Air colours mark the end of an era
Latest in Art
Crayola crayons eight colours
Crayola's nostalgic limited edition packs bring back 'lost' colours retired since 1990 – plus a Million Crayon Giveaway
Stanley &#039;Artgerm&#039; Lau; a vibrant, dynamic illustration showcases Spider-Gwen in a dynamic action pose amidst a cityscape, radiating a sense of energy and playful confidence
"Art is not easy. You have to suffer in joy" – Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau reflects on what it takes to succeed in comic art
JD Vance meme by Beeple, a man with curly hair and a beard
JD Vance memes are now art as Beeple joins the trend
Image from Disney Snow White remake
Disney should own Snow White’s character design backlash
Marvel concept art by Mushk Rizvi
Leaked Avengers: Doomsday art proves Marvel's committing to the chaos
Cartoons of the 1960s; A vibrant illustration of the Yellow Submarine, a psychedelically patterned background surrounds the iconic vessel.
Cartoons of the 1960s – the best animated movies feature the work of Chuck Jones, who ensured characters were "not realistic, but believable"
Latest in News
Crayola crayons eight colours
Crayola's nostalgic limited edition packs bring back 'lost' colours retired since 1990 – plus a Million Crayon Giveaway
Jaguar Type 00 in French ultramarine at Paris Fashion Week
The Jaguar rebrand has finally won me over after the Type 00 stole the show at Paris Fashion Week
Sonic Adventure Redux
I'm not saying this Sonic Adventure Unreal Engine 5 remake is the best thing I've ever seen, but I'm not not saying it either
Screenshot from InZOI video game
Nvidia's AI characters are about to transform how we see video games
An image from Half-life 2 RTX demo
Nvidia to show off powerful video game remix capabilities in Half-life 2 RTX demo
iOS 19 concept
Apple's dramatic iPhone homescreen redesign is long overdue