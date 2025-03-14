Crayola is peak art nostalgia for many. Most have fond memories of childhood crayon-ing sessions that probably helped to fuel a lifelong creative spark. And Crayola is tapping into that with its latest project. The art brand is bringing back retired colours as a limited edition pack, across crayons, markers and pencils. Not only that, but they are also running a 'Million Crayon Giveaway' in celebration of National Crayon Day (no, I'm ashamed to say we didn't know that was a thing either) – on March 31.

The boxes of Limited Edition Retired Colors 8-Count Crayon Pack (and the pencils and markers, too) include eight colours that haven't been on sale for decades, including some fan favourites. These are Dandelion (retired in 2017); Blizzard Blue, Magic Mint and Mulberry (retired in 2003); and Orange Red, Violet Blue, Lemon Yellow and Raw Umber (retired in 1990). Pretty exciting. – some of these haven't been on sale since 1990! See them below – and text LIMITED to 40663 to get notifications of where you can buy the swag and try out some new colour theory.

(Image credit: Crayola)

You can sign up for The Million Crayon Giveaway immediately, and be in with a chance of filling a free 32-count crayon box with your most loved colours from the 'Pick Your Pack' wall in a Crayola store. Those retired colours will even be available as part of the giveaway.

The popularity of these retired crayon shouldn't be underestimated – Reddit is full of fans reminiscing about their own favourite lost colours – and they're also excited about the limited edition packs, with a lengthy discussion underway about where exactly to find them currently. Some have had success already, FYI, with Michael's suggested as an option.

