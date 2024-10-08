If I didn't already own one, I'd snap up this Prime Day deal on Huion's perfect beginner drawing tablet

Amazon Prime Day has thrown up a drawing tablet deal I love, on the new Huion pen computer aimed at beginner artists and kids. You can get $50 / £51 off the Huion Kamvas Slate 10 on Amazon right now, and honestly if I didn't already own one I'd have snapped up this deal.

There's a new trend for small iPad alts aimed at digital artists made by brands renowned for making good drawing tablets. The Huion Kamvas Slate 10 is an eye-catching entry that launched this year, and is squarely aimed at kids and new artists, and it's a fun, solid entry.

I'll be honest, there are better pen computers for art out there, not least Apple iPad and even the XPPen Magic Drawing Pad, but both cost more and don't have some of the design features that make the Slate 10 ideal for younger artists, such as the flexible protective case and attached stand free as standard.

The Slate 10 comes with a flexible protective case, making it an ideal tablet for kids (as well as creating art on the go). (Image credit: Future)

The Slate 10, for the price, offers a good entry into digital art - it runs on Android 12, has a decent 8GB RAM and 128GB of memory, a a crisp 1920 x 1200 resolution display with a 87% Adobe RGB colour gamut, and a stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure - ideal for a beginner artist.

For the RRP of £249 / £259 Huion's Slate 10 tablet is good value, but with the Prime Day deal, which brings it under $200, it's a bargain for young artists and an ideal gift. If you want something with more power, then read our guide to the best Apple iPad Prime Day deals, or my own list of the best Prime Day drawing tablet deals.

Huion Kamvas Slate 10: $249 $199.20 at Amazon

