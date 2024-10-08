If I didn't already own one, I'd snap up this Prime Day deal on Huion's perfect beginner drawing tablet

Get $50 off an iPad alt designed for digital art.

Prime Day drawing tablet deals
Amazon Prime Day has thrown up a drawing tablet deal I love, on the new Huion pen computer aimed at beginner artists and kids. You can get $50 / £51 off the Huion Kamvas Slate 10 on Amazon right now, and honestly if I didn't already own one I'd have snapped up this deal.

There's a new trend for small iPad alts aimed at digital artists made by brands renowned for making good drawing tablets. The Huion Kamvas Slate 10 is an eye-catching entry that launched this year, and is squarely aimed at kids and new artists, and it's a fun, solid entry.

