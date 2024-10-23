I'm captivated by this artist's flowing pixel art animations

YUDHO uses small hand-drawn particles to create strange and mesmerising scenes.

Digital particle art
(Image credit: YUDHO)

YUDHO's distinctive animations are hard to describe. Inspired by the long tradition of pixel art, he draws images by hand using minute strokes, and then he animates the compositions to create images that look like they contain streams of flowing particles of matter.

The 2D animations often have a slightly eerie, sometimes chaotic quality, but they're also quite beautiful, conveying a sense of weightlessness. They're an entrancing exploration of the bounds between humanity and technology using digital art software.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq.

