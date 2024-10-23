I'm captivated by this artist's flowing pixel art animations

YUDHO's distinctive animations are hard to describe. Inspired by the long tradition of pixel art, he draws images by hand using minute strokes, and then he animates the compositions to create images that look like they contain streams of flowing particles of matter.

The 2D animations often have a slightly eerie, sometimes chaotic quality, but they're also quite beautiful, conveying a sense of weightlessness. They're an entrancing exploration of the bounds between humanity and technology using digital art software.

YUDHO is a young multidisciplinary artist from Indonesia. He says he takes inspiration from a wide range of influences, from daily life and love to news and web3 tech. He refers to his style of small digital strokes as "dirty pixels" in reference to the raw style. An unconventional approach, it involves merging and moving pixels randomly, creating a pointillistic noise that creates depth and texture.

Seeing Pixel art as a bridge between technology and humanity, he says the aim is to mirror the digital noise we encounter daily, including the influx of information on social media.

"We interact with pixels everyday, it is part of our life – through phone screens, TVs, and now even on our watches and eyeglasses. It stands as a perfect medium to narrate the story of human connection with technology, portraying the relationship between creator and creation. In this interaction, we continuously shape and reshape each other," he says.

YUDHO has also created pieces inspired by retro game art. These add an element of nostalgia to the dark chaos of his dirty pixel compositions. He expertly uses the small strokes to create a stunning level of detail.

