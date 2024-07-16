I own these laser cutters, and now they're cheaper than ever on Amazon Prime Day

I've tried and tested laser cutters for the last two years, and the best and easiest to use craft machines are now on sale - and they're machines I own and use. The laser cutters and engravers I've selected as my picks of Amazon Prime Day are perfect for beginners and crafters looking for some a little extra.

The Glowforge Aura has $200 off this Prime Day at Amazon and comes highly recommended - it's now $1,199 $999. This machine small and clean so can be used in the home and powerful enough to bring most craft projects to life.

The equally excellent xTool M1 is reduced too, now $999 $849 at Amazon. This laser cutter is unique in that is offers a blade and laser cutting tool, and is the perfect Cricut upgrade. (Read my xTool M1 review for more details.)

Bother machines rank in my best laser cutters and engravers guide, which is worth a read if you're looking for more information. If you want more crafting deals this Amazon Prime Day I'd recommend reading our Cricut deals roundup.

• Glowforge Aura: save $200 on the best compact laser cutter

• xTool M1 10W Laser Engraver: save 15% on this blade & laser machine

• xTool S1: save $988 on our top rated laser cutter

• xTool M1 Ultra: get $400.99 off the newest laser cutter

• xTool M1 10W Laser Engraver: get £135 off this excellent craft machine

• xTool S1: save $280 on this No.1 ranked rated laser cutter

• xTool M1 Ultra: get $300 off xTool's brand new laser cutter

Prime Day drawing tablet deals: US

Glowforge Aura: $1,999.99 $999 at Amazon

Save $200: This is one of Glowforge's newest and smallest craft lasers, designed to be used in the home. It ranks highly in my main guide and is one of the cleanest and easiest to use laser cutters around. If you like Cricut, you'll love this. Price check: $999 at Joanne| $939.099 at Glowforge

xTool M1 10W Laser Engraver: $999 $849 at Amazon

Save 15%: This small laser cutter offers the best of both worlds for crafters - a laser and blade for cutting, scoring and engraving. It's since been replaced by the new M1 Ultra (which costs more) but as an all-in-one craft machine it remains a favourite. Price check: $899 at xTool

xTool S1: $2,837.99 $1,849.99 at xTool

Save $998: One of xTool's latest models, this is a medium sized craft laser that's faster than the M1 but also means its slightly larger and will need an air filter if being used in the home. It's ranked No.1 in by best laser cutters guide. (Read our review for more detail.) Price check: $2,199.99 at Amazon

xTool M1 Ultra: $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at xTool

Save $400: xTool's latest craft cutter is an upgrade to the excellent M1, and is a 4-in-1 machine, meaning it can cut, engrave, score, foil, and even draw with the mix of attachments. It's only just released this month an xTool already has $400 off. I have one, and initial impressions are of an excellent and adaptable craft machine.

Prime Day drawing tablet deals: UK

xTool M1 10W Laser Engraver: £1,299.99 £881 at Amazon

Save £418.99: One of my favourite craft laser machines and ideal for anyone who's used to Cricut. The workflow is very similar, and this device can cut, engrave and score using both a blade and laser without changing the module. Price check: £819 at xTool

xTool S1: £1,199 £849.99 at Amazon

Save £349: My No.1 ranked laser cutter is small enough to be used in the home but cleaner and more compact than larger machines such as the Glowforge Pro and xTool P2 (which are great but huge). Overall, I still believe this is the best value laser cutter around, even if the Glowforge Aura and new xTool M1 Ultra are nipping at its heals. Price check: £919 at xTool

xTool M1 Ultra: £1,599 £1,299 at xTool

Save £300: The latest laser cutter from xTool is only available from the maker's own website, but it is on offer even days after release (as an introductory incentive). This 4-in-1 craft machine can do everything, and will appeal to anyone who's used a Cricut machine.

Prime Day drawing tablet deals: frequent questions

What is a laser cutter? A laser cutter is a device that creates patterns, shapes and designs in materials such as wood, glass, paper, metal and plastic, by cutting into them with a high-power laser. The precision of a laser makes for a clean cut and smooth finish. Laser cutting has been used for many decades in large-scale manufacturing, but more recently laser cutters have become more affordable and are increasingly used by hobbyists, schools and small businesses. The same laser in the device can be used to engrave imagery onto various materials such as card, wood, leather, various metals, some acrylics, glass and sometimes stone and concrete. The more powerful the laser, the thicker the material it can cut. If you only want to engrave, a less powerful and therefore cheaper laser might fit the bill.

What are the different types of laser cutter? There are three main types of laser cutter. CO2 laser cutters use electrically-stimulated CO2, and are typically used for cutting, boring and engraving. This is the most common laser cutter to be used by hobbyists and makers. Crystal laser cutters use nd:YVO and nd:YAG, and are high powered, so they can cut through thicker materials. Fibre Laser Cutters use fibreglass and can work with both metal and non-metal materials.

Do I need to spend a lot of money on a laser cutter? Not so much any more. The new Glowforge Aura is regularly below $1,000 on the Glowforge website; while the rival, xTool M1 is also often around $999. Both are excellent machines, aimed at home crafters. One thing of note too, is xTool has a new machine trade-in system so you can replace your old xTool laser cutter and engraver and upgrade to a new one for up to $500 / £500 less. You needn't send back your old diode laser machine either, just proof of ownership.

Can you cut anything with a laser cutter? There are certain materials that you should never cut with a laser cutter. These include PVC vinyl, pleather or faux leather, and ABS polymer, which is commonly used in 3D pens and 3D printers and can emit chlorine gas when cut. Never cut laser-cut polystyrene foam, polypropylene foam or HDPE (a plastic used to make milk bottles), as these will all catch fire. There are many other materials that should not be laser-cut, so always read the instructions carefully. You might also want to see our pick of the best vinyl cutter machines.

