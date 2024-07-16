I own these laser cutters, and now they're cheaper than ever on Amazon Prime Day

Deals
By
published

My highly recommended laser cutter and engraver deals.

Best Prime Day laser cutter deals; white and orange laser cutters
(Image credit: xTool, Glowforge)
Jump To:

I've tried and tested laser cutters for the last two years, and the best and easiest to use craft machines are now on sale - and they're machines I own and use. The laser cutters and engravers I've selected as my picks of Amazon Prime Day are perfect for beginners and crafters looking for some a little extra.

The Glowforge Aura has $200 off this Prime Day at Amazon and comes highly recommended - it's now $1,199 $999. This machine small and clean so can be used in the home and powerful enough to bring most craft projects to life.

Glowforge Aura: $1,999.99 $999 at AmazonSave $200:

Glowforge Aura: $1,999.99 $999 at Amazon
Save $200: This is one of Glowforge's newest and smallest craft lasers, designed to be used in the home. It ranks highly in my main guide and is one of the cleanest and easiest to use laser cutters around. If you like Cricut, you'll love this.

Price check: $999 at Joanne| $939.099 at Glowforge

View Deal
xTool M1 10W Laser Engraver: $999Save 15%:

xTool M1 10W Laser Engraver: $999 $849 at Amazon
Save 15%: This small laser cutter offers the best of both worlds for crafters - a laser and blade for cutting, scoring and engraving. It's since been replaced by the new M1 Ultra (which costs more) but as an all-in-one craft machine it remains a favourite.

Price check: $899 at xTool

View Deal
xTool S1: $2,837.99Save $998:

xTool S1: $2,837.99 $1,849.99 at xTool
Save $998: One of xTool's latest models, this is a medium sized craft laser that's faster than the M1 but also means its slightly larger and will need an air filter if being used in the home. It's ranked No.1 in by best laser cutters guide. (Read our review for more detail.)

Price check: $2,199.99 at Amazon

View Deal
xTool M1 Ultra: $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at xToolSave $400:

xTool M1 Ultra: $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at xTool
Save $400: xTool's latest craft cutter is an upgrade to the excellent M1, and is a 4-in-1 machine, meaning it can cut, engrave, score, foil, and even draw with the mix of attachments.

It's only just released this month an xTool already has $400 off. I have one, and initial impressions are of an excellent and adaptable craft machine.

View Deal
xTool M1 10W Laser Engraver: £1,299.99 £881 at AmazonSave £418.99:

xTool M1 10W Laser Engraver: £1,299.99 £881 at Amazon
Save £418.99: One of my favourite craft laser machines and ideal for anyone who's used to Cricut. The workflow is very similar, and this device can cut, engrave and score using both a blade and laser without changing the module.

Price check: £819 at xTool

View Deal
xTool S1: £1,199 £849.99 at AmazonSave £349:

xTool S1: £1,199 £849.99 at Amazon
Save £349: My No.1 ranked laser cutter is small enough to be used in the home but cleaner and more compact than larger machines such as the Glowforge Pro and xTool P2 (which are great but huge). Overall, I still believe this is the best value laser cutter around, even if the Glowforge Aura and new xTool M1 Ultra are nipping at its heals.

Price check: £919 at xTool

xTool M1 Ultra: £1,599Save £300:

xTool M1 Ultra: £1,599 £1,299 at xTool
Save £300: The latest laser cutter from xTool is only available from the maker's own website, but it is on offer even days after release (as an introductory incentive). This 4-in-1 craft machine can do everything, and will appeal to anyone who's used a Cricut machine.

View Deal
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles