Procreate's Kyle T. Webster reveals his three steps to better custom brushes

News
By
published

Draw inspiration from this pro advice.

Procreate custom brush tips from Kyle T Webster; a man draws on a iPad
(Image credit: Procreate)

Last week it was announced that leading digital custom brush maker Kyle T. Webster had joined Procreate as the new Brush Developer, so we thought we'd pick the artist's brains for advice on how to create better brushes.

To recap, if you've yet to try this digital art app for iPads, then read our Procreate 5.3 review or our explainer, Procreate Dreams: everything you need to know, for a beginner's guide to the latest 2D animation apps. News of Kyle joining up with procreate will improvements to current brushes in the Brush Library as well as some exciting new additions.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles