Why creatives should care about the #RIPCartoonNetwork trend

In recent days you've likely seen the viral #RIPCartoonNetwork trend that's been taking over X. I'm here to report that as of right now, your childhood is still somewhat intact – Cartoon Network is still alive (for now) – but there's an important message behind this collective lamenting over the 'death' of the TV animation icon.

The animation industry has taken a hit post-pandemic due to scrapped projects and mass staff layoffs, leading to a slump of unemployment for talented creatives. While it's been a wonderful nostalgia trip to see Cartoon Network fans sharing their favourite shows from the studio's golden days, it highlights a deeper concern about the future of the studio and the wider animation industry as a whole.

Cartoon Network is dead?!?!Spread the word about what’s at stake for animation!!! Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetworkActive members of TAG can help by filling out your survey! Today (7/8) is the last day! pic.twitter.com/dHNMvA1q0AJuly 8, 2024

To raise awareness of the industry's tumultuous climate, the #RipCartoonNetwork hashtag was created by Animation Workers Ignited. The community-led X account shared a short animated clip by Adam Conover, highlighting the current issues with the industry, stating: "Animation is under attack. Which side are you on?". With industry CEOs placing monetary gain over traditional artwork, the conversation around Cartoon Network's decline has sparked some heated debate.

"It sucks that I didn't get into animation to make a lot of money, but to be happy... And to have the people who already make the most decide to cut us to make even more?? Just what a way to go out," artist @ANN3THRAX wrote. "A.I. will never make beautiful animation like REAL animators do!" another user added.

The debate continued on the official r/CartoonNetwork subreddit, where many questioned whether CN's decline was due to a change in the younger generations' shift in viewing habits with the rise of TikTok and YouTube content. Countering this argument, many highlighted the unfair treatment of artists in the industry, with one Redditor writing: "As someone who almost pursued a career as an animator, this sadly validates my decision against it, on top of the pitiful wages the industry pays." Another chimed in, commenting: "Production and distribution shouldn't be related".

So to be clear: Cartoon Network is not shutting down, but the bold hashtag has served its purpose, highlighting how important classic animation has been in so many people's lives. In an industry that seemingly no longer prioritises talent over financial gain, a provocative viral campaign is perhaps just what we need to alert our attention and take a stand.

I think studios need to have actual animators to run them. Because at least they have the experience, unlike the greedy pigs that already run the studios#RIPCartoonNetwork https://t.co/vvhrvD8fWZJuly 10, 2024

Cartoon Network losing their personality is still one of the worst things they've ever done that they have yet to recover from #RIPCartoonNetwork pic.twitter.com/biP5BxNaekJuly 9, 2024

TEEN TITANS GO 🥊 The corporate greed across the entertainment world with both animation and video games MUST be managed if we ever hope to continue as creatives #RIPCartoonNetwork https://t.co/mc5izQz83CJuly 10, 2024

