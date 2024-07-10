Why creatives should care about the #RIPCartoonNetwork trend

It’s much more than nostalgia bait.

Cartoon Network HQ
In recent days you've likely seen the viral #RIPCartoonNetwork trend that's been taking over X. I'm here to report that as of right now, your childhood is still somewhat intact – Cartoon Network is still alive (for now) – but there's an important message behind this collective lamenting over the 'death' of the TV animation icon.

The animation industry has taken a hit post-pandemic due to scrapped projects and mass staff layoffs, leading to a slump of unemployment for talented creatives. While it's been a wonderful nostalgia trip to see Cartoon Network fans sharing their favourite shows from the studio's golden days, it highlights a deeper concern about the future of the studio and the wider animation industry as a whole.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

