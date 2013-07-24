Super-creepy portraits of Hollywood stars

Black Swan

It's not often that you see a Hollywood A-lister in print without them looking their very best. So we were intrigued (and a little terrified) when we came across these unique portraits of various movie stars.

Read all our movie-related posts here

The series of prints was created by Shinseungback Kimyonghun, a Seoul-based artist group consisting of artists Shin Seung Back and Kim Yong Hun. Using image processing and computer vision, the duo explore imagery and vision and this latest project is no exception.

Facial recognition software

The pair used a facial recognition algorithm, as well as developing their own custom software that detects faces from every 24 frames of a movie. As part of this series, entitled 'Portrait', they then created an average of all faces found in those frames. Movies featured include Avatar, Black Swan and Kill Bill Vol 1.

We're not entirely sure what to make of these portraits. While conveying the darker side of some of the films chosen rather well, they give all of them a rather sinister feel with the ghost-like appearance and black circles for eyes. Yes, it's fair to say we'll never look at the charming film Amelie in the same way after seeing these!

Avatar

Kill Bill Vol. 1

Mission Impossible

Taxi Driver

The Matrix

Amelie

Liked this? Read these!

Download the best free fonts

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

What do you think of these digital creations? Let us know in the comments!