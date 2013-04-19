Liquid sculptures created by high speed techno tracks

German techno has never looked so awesome

Here's something pretty incredible. Specialising in high-speed and macro photography, German artist Markus Reugels has managed to capture some explosive moments in time. By isolating the basslines from techno tracks, these striking liquid sculptures have been created and Markus was there to catch the magic.

Upon first inspection, you'd be forgiven for thinking Reugels creates the images in Photoshop. However, he insists his photographs are not falsely edited and that all tones and contrasts are naturally processed.

The results are really, very beautiful. Reugels has showcased the entire series over on his Flickr page, making it a challenge to select the best ones. One thing's for sure - these are one of a kind creations that provide some truly perfect inspiration.

Watch this! Behind the scenes at Reugels' studio:

See more images over on Reugels' Flickr page.

