Rdio fuses music and visual art in new campaign

Today, Skype's streaming music service Rdio announces the launch of its New Music Weekly campaign, which brings together independent art and music with a series of original video pieces from visual artists around the world.

Opening doors to discovery of new talent in both fields, each week, for a year, Rdio will release a 15-second motion art video for a new buzz-worthy track.

New York-based production company Blacklist is already onboard as a curatorial partner for the campaign, with its directors Holbrooks and Tendril among the first included in the series, creating pieces for upcoming musicians Gogol Bordello and Michael Franti.

"Art and music have always been intertwined as creative avenues for expression," says Shana Fong, marketing & PR manager for Rdio. "Rdio’s New Music Weekly series is a fresh and engaging way to be introduced to independent musicians while simultaneously being exposed to tremendously talented visual artists."

