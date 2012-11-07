Discover the masters of the fantasy art world

Spectrum Fantastic Art Live - a three-day celebration of science fiction, fantasy and horror art - took place in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this year. "Spectrum is about embracing diversity," explain Cathy and Arnie Fenner, directors of Spectrum Fantastic Art. "Spectrum Fantastic Art Live! has the distinctly positive goal of increasing the awareness, appreciation and opportunities of and for artists of all sensibilities."

This fine-art commemorative publication collates the work of the five international super-artists who took part: Android Jones, Brom, Iain McCaig, Phil Hale and Mike Mignola.

Their distinctive approaches stand out. Mike's woodcut-esque illustrations from Hellboy and Baltimore: The Plague Ships are immediately recognisable, as are Android's psychotropic depictions of the 2001 Egyptian revolution.

Each artist receives an introduction that sheds light on their creative processes and influences. At 64 pages it’s a bit slight, but it certainly makes us want to check out the next Spectrum Live exhibition - wherever it may be.

Spectrum Fantastic Art Live!, edited by Cathy and Arnie Fenner and published by Flesk Publications, is available now priced $30.

This article first appeared in 3D World magazine - the world's leading magazine for 3D artists.

