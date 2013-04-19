Top designers paint Oscar-winning dog for charity event

Legendary British cartoon character Gromit gets a makeover

The city of Bristol, UK is renowned for its cultural diversity and often showcases street art to celebrate creativeness and raise funds for various charities. The likes of graffiti festival See No Evil have been a huge success, so it comes as no surprise that multi Oscar-winning animators Aardman and the Bristol Children’s Hospital charity, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal are teaming up for a new event - Gromit Unleashed.

70 giant versions of Aardman's famous dog Gromit will fill the streets of Bristol and is set to help raise the profile of the city to tourists across the UK and beyond. Amongst the first wave of finished Gromit sculptures to be revealed are those designed by iconic designers Sir Paul Smith and Cath Kidston, Simon Tofield and award-winning illustrator and animator Richard Williams.

Around 40 local artists from Bristol and the region will also be taking part in Gromit Unleashed and making their own, unique mark on the giant statues. Exhibiting on the streets for 10 weeks, the statues will then be auctioned off to raise further funds.

Head to the Gromit Unleashed website for more information.

