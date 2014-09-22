One week left to register for HP ZED London!

HP ZED is a must-attend event for CG artists

In just seven days time, HP, in conjunction with 3D World magazine and Creative Bloq, will stage HP ZED London, a series of free events for 3D artists and animators in Soho.

From Monday 29 September until Friday 10 October, you're invited you to unleash your creativity alongside a team of award winning creative experts.

Meet the experts and learn from their skills and experience

With talks, tutorials and creativity sessions brought to you by top experts from leading studios like MPC, Double Negative, The Mill and The Brewery, as well as HP, Intel and NVIDIA, it’s going to be a must-attend event for anyone working in motion graphics, animation or 3D.

There are still a few tickets remaining for the sessions, which will be held at The Vinyl Factory, 16-18 Marshall Street, Soho, London. So make sure you register today before they're all gone!