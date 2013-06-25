Anagrama designs a sharp new identity for Tabarka Studio

Mexico-based branding firm Anagrama has designed a slick new identity for terra cotta tile manufacturer Tabarka Studio.

Briefed to help evolve the client from a manufacturer into “a new high-end life-style brand”, Anagrama took inspiration from Tabarka’s intricate hand-crafted titles for its logo design, before developing a classic visual language across the rest of the branding via a blue-and-white scale pattern.

“To emphasise and project the tiles, the logotype's icon and the stationery's patterns are reminiscent of tile placing and patterns,” explains Anagrama art director Mike Herrera, adding that the porosity of the tiles is represented in the choice of heavy, porous paper for the stationery.

Hand-drawn designs

Anagrama sketched out the initial branding designs on paper: “The computer presents so many creative limitations with ideas that flow so much better by hand,” says Herrera.

“The most challenging part of he project was finding the appropriate pattern for the stationery. We wanted something classic, simple and not very noisy. We love the printed pieces in their tactile form. The gold foil print finish, the thick porous paper – it all looks so lovely and so much better than on any screen.”

To see more of Anagrama’s branding work, head over to the studio’s website.

Anagrama's business card designs for Tabarka Studio are built on the concept of a tile pattern

Anagrma used a gold foil print finish for Tabarka Studio's business cards

The front of the new business cards for Tabarka Studio

Brand new stationery

Anagram's branding for Tabarka Studio also extends to its packaging