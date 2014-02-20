How Britain's movie awards were branded

Human After All were responsible for the BAFTA branding

It's movie awards season and with that comes a lot of prestigious design work for the right agencies - from tickets to brochures to the awards themselves. And this year, Creative Bloq favourites Human After All in collaboration with illustrators La Boca, were responsible for branding the British Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs).

The brief was to create a campaign that could build awareness and excitement, make BAFTA night feel as big as the Oscars, create a magical experience for those attending, and encourage everyone else to tune in. And all this needed to take place across multiple formats and media, including social media.

When you're trying to achieve multiple objectives it's often best to focus around something simple and easy to understand, and that's just the approach Human After All took here.

"We created an entire campaign for BAFTA that was informed by a single concept: 'cinemmersive,'" explains Jonathan Crocker, Human After All's Head Of Content & UX.

"From the poster and the tickets to the magazine and the portrait photography, we wanted to capture how a great screen experience can feel bigger than life.

"We conceptualised, designed and commissioned all campaign collateral: posters, brochures, tickets, menus and portrait photography of the world’s biggest stars and filmmakers."

In the beautiful illustrations shown here, BAFTA-nominated films such as 12 Years A Slave, Gravity and American Hustle are all given an imaginative twist, making great use of colour. And notice the small figure present in each offering.

"The evocative imagery, showing a tiny figure against a huge landscape, expresses the transporting power of film, television and BAFTA to absorb us to a world that's bigger than life," explains Crocker.

The artwork was used on London transport, across key locations in the city, and by BBC America to promote the 2014 BAFTA awards to their US audience.

See more inspiring work on the Human After All website.

