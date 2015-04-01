Beautiful branding goes back to nature

Anna Trympali created a handmade identity for this new cosmetic company

Even in the digital age, brands are still opting for designs that go back to basics. When it comes down to it, you can't really beat that handmade aesthetic and when it ties in with that brand's manifesto, it can work absolute wonders.

Athens based designer Anna Trympali was recently tasked with producing an entirely new identity for new women's cosmetcic company Corinne. "One of the requests from the brief was to emphasise that every product is unique and handmade with the purest ingredients from nature," she explains.

Wholly inspired by nature, Trympali tackled the project using handmade techniques to mirror the brand's ethos, using recycled paper, plastic, wood and glass. "My designs are handmade and unique, exactly like each product. I combined pure materials with natural colours," she continues.

This article was originally featured in Computer Arts issue 239. The incorrect interview was previously printed alongside these images and this is now the correct version. It was in fact Anna Trympali who crafted the Corinne branding and not Nicole McLeish and Helena Artola as previously stated.