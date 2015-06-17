Bold beer branding packs a punch

When the North's newest craft brewery were trying to create branding that would reflect their unique beers and fiercely independant approach to brewing, they needed some help.

Highlighting the company's uncompromising vision: a relentless persistence to make their beers bold, brave and exhilarating, the design team at Robot Food came up with a punchy and distinctive brand to make the product stand out from the crowd visually.

Discover some outstanding uses of colour in branding

Simon Forster at Robot Food remembers brewery founder, John Hickling contacting them after reading a blog post they wrote on beer branding. "His idea was to call his new brewery 'Brewery On The Hill', but we felt we could develop something far more compelling based on his story.

"Every detail was carefully considered. We wanted to balance handcrafted sensibility with bold graphic packaging design for a brand that reflects traditional values in a contemporary and eye catching way.

"The illustrations on each label are inspired by the tasting notes of the beer. The whole team had input in this and we illustrated them in-house around the bold Duke font in a colour that worked for each."

Check out Vocation Brewery to see the full extent of this top-notch branding.

Liked this? Read these...