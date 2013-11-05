The beer label that thinks it's a luggage tag

Take flight with this inspiring beer bottle packaging

Examples of inspiring packaging design, logo design and branding seems to have flourished in the beer market. The increased popularity of craft beer now means that individuals and indepedent artists can have free reign on their bottle and label designs.

One such inspiring design comes from this special six pack - Around The World Beer Flight. Design agency Solarium Creative were tasked with coming up with an eye-catching label design whilst portraying the taste of the beers themselves.

"Experience a true beer flight around the world with Artificial Horizon’s specialty six pack. Inspired by vintage luggage labels, I created each beer label to represent major airports worldwide," explains Solarium Creative's Andrew Sailer. "I’m also considering designing the six pack case as an old suitcase".

[via The Die Line]

Like this? Read these!

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Have you seen an inspiring packaging design? Let us know in the comments box below!