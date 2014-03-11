The best of the Brand Impact Awards 2014

It was a sparkling evening of awards, champagne and celebration. Thursday 6 March saw over 200 leading designers from the world's best branding agencies and their clients gather at the London Film Museum for the inaugural Brand Impact Awards 2014.
Comedian Josh Widdicombe, the evening's compere, pitched up within heckling distance of Network Career Consultants, one of the event's main sponsors. He reduced the room to tears of laugher before announcing the big winners of the night.
Over 150 world-class entries were submitted to the first-ever Brand Impact Awards. They were judged by a team of branding experts from the industry's top agencies and organisations, including Wolff Olins and D&AD, plus a host of creatives on the client side, independent design writer and consultant Lynda Relph-Knight, and Computer Arts editor Nick Carson.
Best of show
Coast took home Best of Show - Branding Programmes for its Smets department store identity, while Rose landed Best of Show - Branded Campaigns for its Mark Wallinger: Labyrinth project for Art on the Underground.
A special Collaboration Award went to R/GA London and Getty Images, for their The Feed by Getty Images project. And Hat-trick walked away with the Social Impact Award for its Action on Hearing Loss campaign.
Wine and conversation flowed as the evening unfolded, with the party later moving to Carriage 37 - where a free bar facilitated laughter and dancing into the wee hours of the morning. The Computer Arts team were last seen carving some serious shapes on the dance floor (reports of air-guitaring remain unconfirmed).
Scroll down for a full round-up in pictures of all the best moments from the Brand Impact Awards…
