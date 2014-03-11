The best of the Brand Impact Awards 2014

It was a sparkling evening of awards, champagne and celebration. Thursday 6 March saw over 200 leading designers from the world's best branding agencies and their clients gather at the London Film Museum for the inaugural Brand Impact Awards 2014.

Josh Widdicombe

Comedian Josh Widdicombe, the evening's compere, pitched up within heckling distance of Network Career Consultants, one of the event's main sponsors. He reduced the room to tears of laugher before announcing the big winners of the night.

Over 150 world-class entries were submitted to the first-ever Brand Impact Awards. They were judged by a team of branding experts from the industry's top agencies and organisations, including Wolff Olins and D&AD, plus a host of creatives on the client side, independent design writer and consultant Lynda Relph-Knight, and Computer Arts editor Nick Carson.

Best of show

Coast took home Best of Show - Branding Programmes for its Smets department store identity, while Rose landed Best of Show - Branded Campaigns for its Mark Wallinger: Labyrinth project for Art on the Underground.

A special Collaboration Award went to R/GA London and Getty Images, for their The Feed by Getty Images project. And Hat-trick walked away with the Social Impact Award for its Action on Hearing Loss campaign.

You'll find full details of all the winning and commended projects in a free supplement in issue 225 of Computer Arts, on sale now.

Wine and conversation flowed as the evening unfolded, with the party later moving to Carriage 37 - where a free bar facilitated laughter and dancing into the wee hours of the morning. The Computer Arts team were last seen carving some serious shapes on the dance floor (reports of air-guitaring remain unconfirmed).

If you'd like to enter your agency for 2015's Brand Impact Awards, you'll find the entry form here.

Scroll down for a full round-up in pictures of all the best moments from the Brand Impact Awards…

Bruno Maag

SomeOne in London

Michael Johnson talking

Brand Impact Awards tables

Computer Arts' Julia Sagar presented Frédéric Vanhorenbeke with Coast's award for Best of Show - Branding Programmes

Rose were delighted to pick up Best of Show - Branded Campaigns

The special Collaboration gong went to R/GA and Getty Images

Hat-trick scooped the special Social Impact award. The team later went home with an award in the Technology - Programmes cateogory too

Michael Johnson returned to the stage three times to pick up awards; while Jack Renwick Studio took home the Property - Programmes gong

BrandOpus came top of the Beer, Wines & Spirits category. The agency also walked away with the FMCG - Programmes award

Handsome and The Feral Creative joined Hat-trick on stage after also winning in the Technology - Programmes category

Purpose won in the Education - Campaigns category for Apprentices

Bond & Coyne came top in the Education - Campaigns category, with its Arts University Bournemouth project

The Entertainment category award went home with Moving Brands; R/GA won Fashion - Campaigns with Beats by Dr Dre

