The biggest logo redesigns of January 2014

Whether it's a redesign or an entirely new execution, 2014 has already seen a bunch of great logo designs. Here we take a look at some of the best ones to be released in these few short weeks of January...

The new logo has a fresh, modern look to it

Black + Decker (formerly Black & Decker) gave its logo and branding a new lease of life this month with a fresh modern look. New York-based design agency Lippincott took the reigns for the redesign, ditched the hexagonal nut, swapped out the ampersand for a plus sign, and simplified the whole thing by making the typeface and colour border the same width.

Black & Decker's old logo and branding

The new logo new was revealed during an Olympic-themed television commercial

This subtle logo redesign from Visa took place a few weeks ago, with the company changing their usual tag line 'for everyone, everywhere' and evolving it to 'It's everywhere you want to be.' The first external expression of the new platform debuted with a new Olympic-themed television commercial airing in the United States, and then expanding to reach key audiences through variety of other traditional and digital channels in the coming months.

The old Visa logo with the yellow touch

The new Absolut Vodka logo goes for a new minimal look

The Absolut Vodka logo hasn't changed massively, but it has changed, now simply reading 'Absolut' followed by a full stop. Leaving the 'Country of Sweden' and 'Vodka' aspects behind, this logo will now be the company's master identity. Global director of Design Strategy at Absolut, Anna Kamjou, said: "The brand has become so iconic that we no longer needed the full three-line logo to convey ourselves."

The old Absolut Vodka logo came with a lot more text

The new logo and branding was introduced to 20 gyms this month

Launching in 1993, gymnasium chain Fitness First has had the same logo for over 20 years - that is, until earlier this month. Twenty of the 80 gyms in the UK have already been introduced to the new logo and branding, which was designed by London based The Clearing. This is the initial phase of a £225-million investment globally to upgrade the company, from branding to training to facilities.

The old logo has served the company well for the past 20 years

No, that is the correct aspect ratio... New, wider Cadillac logo will take a bit of getting used to

The Cadillac Crest has evolved throughout the decades, always reflected the innovative and advancement in the company's production. The big news in its new redesign is the removal of the wreath in order to present a less stuffy, formal image and help the company to tap into a younger audience than the Florida condo-dwelling retirees that Cadillac is generally associated with.

The company's executive design director Andrew Smith explained, "This new Crest matches the lower, longer, leaner mantra of our current car designs, and reflects the evolution of our Art and Science philosophy." It will appear on vehicles later on this year.

The old Cadillac logo was last revised in 1999

