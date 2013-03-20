The business card you'll never lose!

We want one of these clever cards!

When it comes to design pitches, the best ideas are usually the simplest. And here's a great example.

Xtra Space, which provides storage facilities throughout South Africa, asked Y&R, South Africa to find a way to demonstrate the benefits of its services. The idea they came up with was to design a business card that people could use to store their other business cards.

This has two obvious benefits. Firstly, it demonstrated what the company had to offer in a instantly understandable way. And secondly, people would be much more likely to keep them because they'd be of such practical use.

Y&R took the idea of storage and ran with it

We love the design too - the plain and simple cardboard aesthetic is clean and modern-looking. The designer at Y&R was Gareth Owen

and the copywriter Nkanyezi Masango.

Have you seen a great business card design? Tell us about it in the comments below!