Create beautiful cover art with this custom graphics generator

This flexible identity system for playlist website Tonangeber enables users to create their own gemstone-inspired cover art.
Spanish studio TwoPoints.Net has designed a flexible identity system for music playlist website Tonangeber. Initially hired to create a site for DJs Ani Antunovic and Beda San, who compile and share playlists for free, the studio ended up custom-building a graphics generator that enables users to produce their own cover artwork, packaging, posters and stationery.
Inspired by precious or rare gems, the graphics are intended to evoke minerals in a petri dish. However, developing the system was more complex than the studio first realised.
"The visual system had to be flexible enough to express the mood of each playlist, but coherent enough to create a recognisable brand," explains Two Points' Martin Lorenz. "The diversity of colours in elements and backgrounds had to be planned very carefully, so every combination would work."