Create the perfect logo!

Logos. So simple, so prominent, so many ways of getting them completely wrong.

The prospect of designing a logo and getting it right must be pretty terrifying, even for more experienced designers, and that's why we recruited Michael Johnson of Johnson Banks to spill the logo designing contents of his brain and arrange them into a handy flowchart.

Inspired by Jessica Hische's brilliant Should I Work for Free?, Michael's flowchart covers all the important questions you should ask yourself about any logo that you're working on. Download the PDF, print it out as large as you possibly can, stick it on the wall and refer to it every time any logo work comes your way. You'll thank us for it later. Especially when a lot more logo work starts coming your way.

Click here to download the PDF



Michael Johnson

When he's not winning the world's most prestigious awards (including eight D&AD pencils), Johnson is busy running Johnson Banks and working with clients such as Save the Children and the BFI. www.johnsonbanks.co.uk