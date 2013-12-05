Die-cut letterpress stationery for new studio's branding

Eye-catching branding for design agency Fieldwork

With any new business or start-up, you have to create an eye-catching brand that will entice new customers to your realm. Especially in the creative industry, as you stand against an array of inspirational and innovative studios all with their own bold branding.

Fieldwork was founded in 2012 by Loz Ives and Andy Gott, a pair of experienced makers, drawn together by a mutual desire to produce things that help organisations further their work. However, instead of helping others, here they have created the branding and logo design for their own studio.

"Keeping a simple stripped back colour scheme and bold marque at the core meant we could then add some playfulness with the illustration and other elements we bring in as we grow as a studio," they explain. The stationery was letterpressed and die cut onto duplexed GF Smith stock.

