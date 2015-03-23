Dynamic identity brings music to the forefront

Heydays get straight to the point with their creative projects

Based in Oslo, Heydays are a creative agency that develop a wide range of visual identities and digital solutions. Often honing in on the core values of a brand, their productions get straight to the point. This latest project for newly built concert hall Fosnavåg Konserthus is as gorgeous as it gets. Heydays' designer Stein Henrik Haugen told us about the inspirations behind the finished brand.

Win clients & work smarter with our FREE ebook: get it now!

What was the brief for this project?

Funded by local citizens and industry, the concert hall represents a cross section of the community. It was therefor essential to tell a story that engaged the inhabitants of Fosnavåg. While embracing everyday events, it should also be perceived as relevant to demanding consumers. With an inherent urge to push boundaries, they needed an ambitious identity that conveyed their qualities.

What's the idea/concept behind the final piece?

Based on the Beaufort Scale, the system consists of 10 logos. Going from calm to stormy, the dynamic identity reflects the contrasts and nuances in both music and the dramatic location. The changeable identity allows for user involvement. While being musical, the identity honors a long historical tie to the sea – an anchored story that makes an engaging identity for inhabitants and their visitors.

How would you describe the aesthetic/tone?

The aesthetic is built around changes in music and the sea. This is explored through a vibrant turquoise colour, a interactive signage, a stormy typeface and dynamic grid system.

What materials/equipment did you use?

A lots of brains, LED-lights and sensors.

What was the most challenging part of the project?

It was challenging to bring the story about the music and the sea into all aspects of the identity. From logo, grid and typesystem, to dynamic signage, sound generated animations, music, wayfinding, prints and tone of voice.

What's your favourite part of the project?

Exactly that – that we were able to successfully bring all the different parts so nicely together. That, and a dramatic music piece, mixed in surround sound, that sets the viewer in centre – with a threatening sea closing in at you at every angle. Quite hefty!

Liked this? Read these!