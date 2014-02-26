5 enticing examples of food branding

Food branding needs to look enticing to any new customer - not only to get them to pick it up off the shelf, but to also get their tummies rumbling! Here, we take a look at some of our recent favourites.

01. La Gordita

A simple and effective approach to food branding

This minimalist branding was created by Quebec based designer and typographer Sarah Ouellet. We love the simple approach to this food branding, with the clear jars letting the food itself do the talking. The chosen font also works really, really well.

02. Blimpie

Beautiful typography and colourful potato chips for this food branding

This food rebranding project was completed by Atlanta based designer Katie Bourgeois and sees a colourful yet simply striking approach. The potato chips are given a beautifully coloured trend, whilst the sandwiches sitck to minimal typography.

03. Hey Pesto!

Gorgeous typography and cute character design for this pun-tastic food brand

This cute food branding was created by UK based designer Scott Duffey. The illustrator has worked on a number of campaigns and brands but this food branding is the perfect mix of gorgeous typography and cute character design. The pun is pretty great too!

04. Dash

Sustainable food branding from designer Michelle McKeon

This stripped back food branding was created by Michelle McKeon. "My primary focus is making convenience food and its packaging frustration free, in terms of both physical and emotional aspects," McKeon explains. "I responded by designing an outline for a conceptual food brand which unites ideals of sustainability and the demands of convenience."

05. Reve

It's up and away with this hot air balloon inspired food branding

Reve was a food brand designed by Laura Berglund for an upscale hot air balloon company. "The champagne bottle was designed upside down to reference the shape of the hot air balloon," she explains. "Hand-generated typography was generated to keep in line with the friendly attitude, using only pops of bright color, yet black and kraft paper brown became the dominant colors, to keep it refined."

