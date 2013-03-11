GIF-tastic TV identity for French fashion programme

The eye-catching branding is perfect for the fashion show

There's no denying that GIFs are everywhere at the moment. The Tumblr generation can't get enough of them and quite frankly, neither can we. So, when we stumbled upon this GIF-tastic new TV identity for French TV show 'La Mode, La Mode, La Mode' we couldn't help but share it with you lovely readers.

Leslie David is a graphic designer, art director and illustrator based in Paris. After studying at L'école Supérieure des Arts Décoratifs de Strasbourg, she now specialises in brand image and graphic design for fashion brands and culture.

The French show was renewing its formula for September 2012 and came to Leslie's agency for the new branding. They intended to create a clear graphic guideline for each type of section while highlighting the rhythm with textile inspired graphics and colour coded animations.

You can see more work from Leslie David including illustrations, branding and GIFs on their official site.

Like this? Read these!

The best Photoshop plugins

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Awesome nail art designs

Have you seen some new branding that you think will inspire our readers? Let us know in the comments box below!