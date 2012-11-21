Give a Moleskine Photo Book this Christmas

All you have to do is sign up on the Moleskine+Milk website, choose a Moleskine Photo Book Gift Voucher and then customise a little stop motion movie, which gets sent to a lucky friend or relative via email.

Moleskine Photo Book

The Moleskine Photo Book Gift Voucher film enables you to add your name and the name of your chosen recipient, along with photos and a short message. There's even room for an optional kiss.

The grateful recipient then has up to 12 months to turn their nominally blank Moleskine Photo Book into a personally customised album. All they have to do is upload their text, photos and video and then wait a little while for the completed book to be printed and sent back.

There's even an option to invite friends to collaborate, with the finished book or album also available as a digital version to share online.

Moleskine Photo Books

Moleskine Photo Books come in three different sizes:

A 32-page Medium Landscape Photo Book for US$50

A 40-page Large Square Photo Book for US$80

A 80-page Photo Book With Linen Box for US$130

Each one includes incorporates classic Moleskine features including a Moleskine cover, rounded corners and an elastic closure.