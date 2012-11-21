Give a Moleskine Photo Book this Christmas

All you have to do is sign up on the Moleskine+Milk website, choose a Moleskine Photo Book Gift Voucher and then customise a little stop motion movie, which gets sent to a lucky friend or relative via email.
The Moleskine Photo Book Gift Voucher film enables you to add your name and the name of your chosen recipient, along with photos and a short message. There's even room for an optional kiss.
The grateful recipient then has up to 12 months to turn their nominally blank Moleskine Photo Book into a personally customised album. All they have to do is upload their text, photos and video and then wait a little while for the completed book to be printed and sent back.
There's even an option to invite friends to collaborate, with the finished book or album also available as a digital version to share online.
Moleskine Photo Books come in three different sizes:
- A 32-page Medium Landscape Photo Book for US$50
- A 40-page Large Square Photo Book for US$80
- A 80-page Photo Book With Linen Box for US$130
Each one includes incorporates classic Moleskine features including a Moleskine cover, rounded corners and an elastic closure.