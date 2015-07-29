How to redesign a logo in a day

Redesigning an identity is no easy feat. But imagine you had just one day to do it. Impossible, right? Wrong. Always up for a challenge, that's exactly what the team at lifestyle image resource Death to Stock decided to do recently after teaming up with graphic designer Brandon Rike – which is brilliantly documented in this video from Serif Creative.

Known for working to intense schedules, Rike believes introducing certain constraints to your workflow can really push creative boundaries. "Most graphic designers understand that if you have more limitations, you're kind of able to be more creative beause you know you don't have to spread your wings too far – you can just work really efficiently inside this parameter, which I think, personally, provides the most creative work," Rike comments.

He also believes it increases confidence. "If you get into a habit of just doing it, diving in, you get into the habit of not second-guessing everything you do and become a more confident designer. You have no choice but to have confidence in your own work."

What do you think? Do you work better with more limitations? Let us know in the comments.

Like this? Read these...