How would Einstein, Austen and Dahl have been branded?

Do you think Einstein and co have been branded correctly?

When it comes to branding yourself, a beautiful letterhead design can go a long way. It can be used across your entire brand and represent the core ethos and style that your profession emits. Custom business card company MOO have created some very special letterhead designs for some unlikely clients.

"To celebrate the launch of MOO’s new Letterheads, our in-house design team delved into the history books, and created imaginary Business Cards and Letterheads for 12 of history’s most famous communicators. These included Illustrator Roald Dahl, Author Jane Austen and Scientist Albert Einstein, amongst others," they explain.

"By showing how characters from history would have branded themselves today, we wanted to explore the link between identity and design, and how important it is to bring your own unique identity to life across your business stationery.

