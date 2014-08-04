Dated drink redesigned for a new decade

Finnish long drink Kurko now has a fresher, more modern look courtesy of Taxi Studio

When it comes to drinks branding and packaging, Taxi Studio is one of Europe's top go-to agencies. The Bristol-based agency, who spoke at our Brand Impact conference last year, are famed for their work with big name drinks clients, including Coke, Smirnoff and Carlsberg. And while you may not have heard of Kurko – a range of flavoured alcoholic long drinks from Finland’s Sinebrychoff Brewery – these designs may well have you panting for a taste of it.

Kurko is a slang word for 'King', so the logo has traditionally included a crown, plus the word is also used as a slang equivalent to 'Cool!'. It was launched in 2003 throughout Finland during a wave of national pride thanks to the success of companies like Nokia, DJs like DJ Darude and various rally and Formula 1 drivers. However, in recent years, sales of the brand have begun to decline.

Taxi Studio was asked to create a revolutionary redesign that would make the brand appear more modern, witty and relevant to both male and female drinkers. The previous design, shown below, was much more male targeted:

The previous design was aimed squarely at the male market

Taxi used Illustrator, Photoshop and Cinema 4D to create the new designs. "We essentially bolstered Kurko's brand equities and created a conversation on can that evokes Kurko's witty proposition," says creative director Ryan Wills. "The revised design aesthetic really hit the mark with consumers. Together we've created a revolutionary design that reinstates Kurko as King of Finland's Long Drink category."

Have you seen an impressive example of packaging design? Let us know about it in the comments.