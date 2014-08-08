Letterpress paper mill branding is beautifully bold

The project brings together beautiful letterpress branding

The graduation project of any new designer is a big deal when it comes to showcasing all the skills and techniques you've learned over the years. Bringing together a range of inspirations from all of your previous work into one main project is a huge feat and one that will act as some of your first portfolio work.

This paper art project comes from Cecilia Pletser, who has created the identity and package design for a traditional Hungarian, handcrafted paper mill. It was created for her graduation project at the Hungarian University of Fine Arts earlier this year and we couldn't be more impressed.

Using gorgeous letterpress stamps, beautiful typography and the handcrafted, burnt affect across the pages to seamlessly bring together each piece, it's an absolute success when it comes to a graduation project. We think Pletser has a very bright future ahead indeed.

