McDonald's unveils brand new packaging

Boxer took care of the new packaging design

When you think of McDonald's packaging designs, your mind is probably immediately drawn to its infamous garish shades of red and yellow. However, in recent years, the fast food giant has been having a makeover of sorts – rebranding its restaurants and now, its packaging.

The new direction comes from branding agency Boxer, with help from Leo Burnett in Germany, DDB Hong Kong and Landini in Australia. This collaborative effort sees a more minimal execution but still in keeping with McDonald's fondness of bright and bold typography.

The campaign also includes fashion accessories created by two students from Miami International University of Art and Design, who produced shoes and handbags within a mere 48 hours. Expect to see the packaging throughout this year.

Leo Burnett in Germany, DDB Hong Kong and Landini in Australia leant a hand

Bright colours were rolled out in keeping with McDonald's previous branding

Typography seems to be the focal point of the new direction

Fashion accessories were also made in conjunction with the branding

[via It's Nice That]

Like this? Read these!