Milk branding makes the most of negative space

Does this negative space branding quench your thirst for inspiration?

Negative space is, quite simply, the space that surrounds an object in a image. Just as important as that object itself, negative space helps to define the boundaries of positive space and brings balance to a composition. Here, San Francisco based designer Justin Ross Tolentino uses the method to showcase milk.

"The assignment was to create an identity for a job of yesteryear. I decided to base my project on a milkman I called Mr. Milk. My personal goal for the project was to create a timeless logo that could have easily been used in the 1950s as it could today," he explains. "To merge the past and the present, I paired the classic milk bottle silhouette with a clean sans serif.

"To give it some pop and contrast I decided to use cyan blue because I usually drink 2% milk. However, this colour could easily be interchanged to reflect the different varieties of milk, e.g. red for whole milk, yellow for low fat, and brown for chocolate." Take a look at the whole branding project below and let us know what you think.

What do you make of this branding? Let us know in the comments box below!