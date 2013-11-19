Organic packaging is full of poetry and love

Kallo are an organic foods company offering healthy food that also tastes great. Design and marketing company Big Fish have redesigned Kallo’s functional packaging with these new designs full of illustrations, poetry and love.

With a stylish choice of calming colours, the new packaging gives a handmade feel to the products by using traditional techniques such as lino printing. One touch we particularly love is the redesign of Kallo’s logo with the addition of a bird perched atop the letter 'a' to give a more personal feel. Big Fish also created a website design for Kallo that's clean and clear, and packed with images.

This is not the first time Big Fish have appropriately rebranded a food company: they've also done sterling work for brands including Yeo Valley Yoghurts, Clippers Tea, Dorset Cereals, and Tyrell’s Crisps. Check out more of their work on their website.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

Have you spotted any cool branding redesigns? Let us know in the comment box below!