World famous race unveils new negative space logo

The legendary Le Mans 24-hour endurance race has received its first new logo for 36 years. The prominent feature of the new design is the use of negative space, which is becoming an interesting trend in brand identity.

NEW LOGO: the negative space '4' is the striking feature

The Automobile Club de l'Ouest, which oversees the event, chose this year to make the change as the 82nd running of the race to be held on 14-15 June is introducing a theme of innovation.

The previous logo dates back to 1978 and the 2014 race rebrand coincides with this year's massive overhaul of the race regulations as motorsport as a whole attempts to become more relevant to the socially and environmentally conscious modern era.

OLD LOGO: French-themed logo had existed for 36 years

The 24 Heures du Mans' new visual identity was conjoured up by sport-oriented design agency Leroy Tremblot. The official Le Mans website states: "An event like the Le Mans 24 Hours is based around a central dimension - its legend. And this legend has been carefully forged since 1923 thanks to four sacrosanct values: innovation, popularity, performance and variety. These four values can be found in the new logo, which also transforms the identity of the event to a brand concept."

