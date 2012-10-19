Rebranding the American Presidents

With America obsessing over its forthcoming Presidential election, design student Meg Jannott wanted to give the country's past presidents - from George Washington to Ronald Reagan - their own modern-style visual identity.
Currently studying at The College for Creative Studies in Detroit, this was a personal project for Jannott, who says that she limited herself to an hour or two on each image, focusing on one President every day for 44 days.
As Jannott herself admits, the results are variable. But some of the designs work very well, with some inspired typographic treatments bringing ageing images to life and giving them a refreshingly modern twist - while still evoking the feel of an earlier era.
You can see the full 44 new visual identities for past Presidents at Jannott's Tumblr blog.
What do you think? Would the great men of history have approved - and would they win votes them were they running for office today? Let us know your views in the comments!