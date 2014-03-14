Simple line art illustrations are a minimal joy

These line art illustrations showcase a gorgeous, simple style

Sometimes, all you need is a line. To start drawing, that's all there ever needs to be but often illustrators embellish these lines with their own style and flair. Whilst these are beautiful in their own right, sometimes all you need is to stick to the lines to create great, minimal artwork.

Line art is a series from Romanian illustrator Paula Rusu made for a variety of postcard designs. "I'm pretty fond of this illustration style," she explains. "I got pretty OCD while working on them, so I hope you enjoy them as much as I did making them."

The simple use of colour and the minimal character designs are wonderful in their execution. We think this kind of illustrative style is perfect for just about anything - branding, editiorial and so on. For now, take a look at Rusu's brilliant collection.

See more images from this project over on Behance.

What do you make of line art? Let us know in the comments box below!