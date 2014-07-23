This studio branding is all about me

The Me, branding is sleek, simple and fresh

Coming up with your own iconic brands to self-promote and suit your design agency is a huge task. Here, a London based agency have decided to focus on themselves and showcase a sleek, monochrome branding effort that is bound to catch the eye.

"Me is the union of the initials of Mirco and Eva, co-founders of the studio. That's how our friends, clients and partners call us. The comma, reflects the narrative process of our our practice. We tell stories, create concepts and bring them to life through our designs." they explain.

"For our promotional material, we chose a collection of un-conventional objects and branded them with simple and bold phrases. The collection consisted of bags, notebooks, condoms, posters, mugs. Inside Me, Remind Me, Love Me, Inspire Me, Taste Me... Every object utilised the 'Me,' theme to create a message not only to highlight the nature of the product but also to create an emotional link between people and us, between people and Me."

