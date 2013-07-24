Studio Contents rebrands IOU

When approaching the rebrand for Yorkshire-based contemporary arts gallery and theatre space IOU, Gilbert pulled together a team of specialists including photographer Percy Dean and web developer James Galley. The result is a bold new typographic identity based around the letters of the organisation's name.

This is the first new project by Studio Contents, an evolution of James Gilbert Design, that sees the British designer launch a collaborative studio that involves assembling bespoke teams for different projects.

Julia Turpin, Acting Executive Producer of IOU, had this to say about the project: "Entrusting a designer to review a company's brand with 36 year's history is not easy. James' considered and creative approach soon allayed any fears we may have had."

"Studio Contents' aesthetic was contemporary and bold, and the team that was brought together to deliver the different aspects of the brand and web redevelopment were exemplary," she adds.

