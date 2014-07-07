Stunning shop branding smells a bit fishy

This branding for a local fish monger is good enough to eat

There's some outstanding uses of colour in branding - from Coca-Cola to Facebook - colour can often be the one thing the brand is remembered for. Here, designers Cameron Turnbull and Tom Walker take turquoise to the max, with this beautiful and inspiring branding for a local fish monger.

"The characteristics and individuality of each fish are revealed through the packaging to inform the consumer and ultimately gain popularity. A serious issue tackled in a light hearted way to target a broader spectrum," Walker and Turnbell explain.

Created for an alternative fish shop dedicated to selling lesser-known, sustainable seafood in order to help rebuild the already decimated species, it's an extremely important and worth-while project to further the message of sustainable eating.

