Dutch media company's eye-catching branding

The project proves that often less is more when it comes to eye-catching branding

Tin Can is a new Dutch production company working across four main fields: TV, branding, online and events. And that’s all Amsterdam- based graphic designer Leon Dijkstra needed to know to give the brand its striking new identity.

The project is brilliant in its simplicity, consisting of just two fundamental elements: typography and four lines, each representing one of Tin Can’s disciplines.

"These lines became the main format for the entire identity," Dijkstra explains. "They are adaptable to different types of content and applications - as typography, on objects, for interior design and so on - resulting in an identity that works in 2D, 3D and also as moving images."

A brand identity that combines typography and a crisp design concept? We couldn't love it more!

See more inspirational work over on Leon Dijkstra's website.

This showcase was originally published in Computer Arts issue 213.

Like this? Read these!

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The best Photoshop plugins

Do you think this branding works well? Let us know in the comments box below!