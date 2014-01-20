Traditional game gets a delightful bike-friendly reboot

We love the minimal take on this classic Swedish game

When Lumbürr Co decided to create a modern, beautifully branded version of a classic Swedish game, they got a bit carried away. The game itself, Kubb, has been given a fresh contemporary twist - everything fits neatly together to save space, and the handle of the case is even used as one of the playing pieces. It is so compact and lightweight that it can be carried around town by bike - so of course Lumbürr designed several bike accessories too, including antler handlebars (of course).

Designed in Canada and inspired by Sweden, the duo created the set with local materials from Sudbury - the dowels are Canadian hardwood and the other playing pieces and case are made from cedar.

They explain, "Kubb is a traditional Swedish game that, put simply, involves throwing pieces of wood at other pieces of wood. It's along the same lines of bocce and horseshoes. It's great fun and generally involves beer drinking and trash talking."

The Six-Pack-O-Kubb is a delight, and showcases Lumbürr's branding - more examples of which can be seen below.

Pre-order your Six-Pack-O-Kubb.

What do you make of this redesign? Let us know in the comments box below!