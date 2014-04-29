What if luxury brands sold everyday groceries?

Versace eggs for those with expensive taste

There's some iconic brands out there that work for a reason - they stick to their iconic products. What if they swapped their products for something entirely different? This latest project sees luxury brands such as Versace, Ferrari, and Tiffany and Co swap their luxury products for something a little more ordinary.

Created by Israel based artist Peddy Mergui, this project sees eggs, milk and more repackaged using the luxuries logo designs and packaging to showcase them in an entirely new light. From the minimal Apple milk design to the over-the-top Versace eggs, groceries have never looked this expensive.

We love the colours used on the Tiffany & Co yogurt pots as well as the experimental packaging for the Nike fruit range. Whilst these probably won't be heading to any supermarket soon, this is a definitely a fun, inspirational project.

Have you seen an unexpected project? Let us know in the comments box below!