World's largest Pinterest board helps launch new brand

Pinterest boards are often used by creatives to share their inspirations for upcoming and current work, with some of the best Pinterest boards providing some brilliant imagery on a daily basis. It's also no secret that creatives also love coffee, so what happens when the two are combined for a new project?

Colle+McVoy decided to turn Pinterest on its head and instead of images inspiring people, they decided to let the people inspire the product with a new brand of coffee. Caribou Coffee was brewed specifically using images posted on Pinterest by their followers.

To launch the coffee, visitors to the Mall of America were treated to the largest, interactive Pinterest board. The five-story, interactive living Pinterest board features vivid and playful images that fans submitted to help Caribou Coffee roasters develop the new Real Inspiration Blend.

Is this the new way to brew coffee? Let us know in the comments box below!